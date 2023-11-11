Brenton R. Turner Sells 18,725 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $149,238.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,576.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $8.09 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rover Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.