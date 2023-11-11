Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,738 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brady worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 86.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 1.0 %

Brady stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

