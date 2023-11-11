Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Argus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BYD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

