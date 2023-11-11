Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) versus Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Financial Contrast

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bosideng International and Canada Goose’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.37 Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.13 $55.00 million $0.37 27.35

Analyst Ratings

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bosideng International and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 0 7 2 0 2.22

Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 101.38%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 4.33% 21.12% 5.72%

Summary

Canada Goose beats Bosideng International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

(Get Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.