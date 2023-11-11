BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $184,457,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,805,499 shares of company stock valued at $32,079,200 over the last three months.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

