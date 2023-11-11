Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Acquires $153,990.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

BSM opened at $16.94 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

