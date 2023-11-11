Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.