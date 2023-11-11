BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BHP Group stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

