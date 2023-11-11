Barrington Research Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $128.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HURN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $30,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.