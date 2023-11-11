Barclays PLC Sells 573,560 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 573,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 90,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

