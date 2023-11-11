Barclays PLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $7,939,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

