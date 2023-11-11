Barclays PLC Purchases 55,492 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial
Axos Financial Price Performance
Axos Financial stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axos Financial
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.