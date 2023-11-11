Barclays PLC Purchases 55,492 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.