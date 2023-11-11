Barclays PLC Purchases 43,035 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Surgery Partners worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

