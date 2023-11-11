Barclays PLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Veracyte worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Veracyte Stock Up 3.4 %

VCYT stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

