Barclays PLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

