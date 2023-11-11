Barclays PLC Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 76,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,431,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

