Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.20% of Innoviz Technologies worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
