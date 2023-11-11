Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

