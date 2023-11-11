Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

