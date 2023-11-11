Barclays PLC Acquires 80,251 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of United Community Banks worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

