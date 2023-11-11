Barclays PLC Acquires 54,222 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 152.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3,215.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 196,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

