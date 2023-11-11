Barclays PLC Acquires 3,215 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

