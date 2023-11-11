Barclays PLC Acquires 27,527 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 286.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 23,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.07. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

