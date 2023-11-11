Barclays PLC Acquires 18,126 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 435,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 341,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 190,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

