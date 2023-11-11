Barclays PLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
