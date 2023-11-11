Barclays PLC Acquires 11,928 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $31.55 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
