Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 145,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.