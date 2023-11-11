Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,721 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.