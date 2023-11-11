Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,322 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Arch Resources worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.56. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.