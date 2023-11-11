Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,682 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Community Bank System worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,710 shares of company stock worth $242,882. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

