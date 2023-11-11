Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,900 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Shake Shack worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,376.09 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

