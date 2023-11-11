Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,144 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 798,687 shares of company stock valued at $29,315,942. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

