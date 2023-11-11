Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,129 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

