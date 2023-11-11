Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 213,737 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Fulton Financial worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

