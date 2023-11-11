Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,221 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Hub Group worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Hub Group stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

