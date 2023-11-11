Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Sonos worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sonos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONO

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.