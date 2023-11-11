Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Fortis worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $40.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.