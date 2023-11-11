Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.47% of Astec Industries worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Astec Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.