Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.25 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Blue Owl Capital worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $7,169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $4,219,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $13.43 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 191.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

