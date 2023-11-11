Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.70 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $250,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 40.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $19.24 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.