Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.74 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.20% of Twist Bioscience worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

