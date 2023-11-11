Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of Leslie’s worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $4.63 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

