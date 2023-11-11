Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.