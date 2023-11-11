Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,584 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Inari Medical worth $28,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.83 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

