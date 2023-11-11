Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,763 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ITCI

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.