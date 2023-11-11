Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BOX worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,370. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Citigroup cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

BOX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

