Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.28% of National Bank worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Bank by 43.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

