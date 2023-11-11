Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 393,237 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of PACB opened at $6.52 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

