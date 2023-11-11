Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $10,929,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.23. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.