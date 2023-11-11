Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 406.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

